Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Increases By 22.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Renault has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

