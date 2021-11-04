Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Drops By 18.3%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,453,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

