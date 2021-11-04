Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declines By 19.3%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 108,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,819. The company has a market cap of $268.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

