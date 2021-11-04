Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Expands By 19.9%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unico American alerts:

UNAM opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.03.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 53.44% and a negative net margin of 53.64%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.