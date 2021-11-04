Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expands By 24.9%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in USA Truck by 131.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

