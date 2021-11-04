Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Expands By 18.5%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.10.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

