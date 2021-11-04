Short Interest in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Declines By 20.0%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 168,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Zanite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,988,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 17.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 119.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.