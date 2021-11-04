SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $65,655.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

