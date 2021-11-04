Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

SIA stock opened at C$14.28 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$957.32 million and a PE ratio of -255.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,671.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

