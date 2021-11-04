Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 777,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 million and a PE ratio of -19.85. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

