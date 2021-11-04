Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.36

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.36 and last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 1333522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

