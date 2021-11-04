Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $216.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.23.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $198.95 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.03 and a 52 week high of $200.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

