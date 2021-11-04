Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

