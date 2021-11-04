Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.76) on Tuesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 73.70 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

