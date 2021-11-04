SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $725.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 438,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $123.49 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

