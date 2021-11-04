SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.22.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $123.49 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

