SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $274.10, but opened at $299.00. SiTime shares last traded at $279.81, with a volume of 491 shares.

The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SiTime by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,852.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.