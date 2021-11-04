Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

