Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans — Dividend of $0.50

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.