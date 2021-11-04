Siyata Mobile (SYTA) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Siyata Mobile to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million -$13.59 million -0.43 Siyata Mobile Competitors $15.60 billion $647.76 million 12.97

Siyata Mobile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Siyata Mobile and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Siyata Mobile Competitors 267 764 1144 35 2.43

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.57%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 27.56%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A -104.35% -67.30% Siyata Mobile Competitors 2.86% 19.72% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile’s competitors have a beta of 5.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siyata Mobile competitors beat Siyata Mobile on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

