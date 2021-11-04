SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Volume Hits $63.17 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $849.33 million and approximately $63.17 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.