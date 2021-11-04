Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.05, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.
The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
