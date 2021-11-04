Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.05, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.