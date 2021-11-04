Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.38. 3,398,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.11.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,489. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.