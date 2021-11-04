Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $493,959.21

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $493,959.21 and approximately $30,633.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00115554 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

