Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of SWBI opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

