Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Smiths News (LON:SNWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Smiths News from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.08. Smiths News has a one year low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

