SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

