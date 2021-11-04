Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 139.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

