SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SOBKY opened at $13.82 on Thursday. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

