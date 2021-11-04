Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,681,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
