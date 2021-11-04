Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,681,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

