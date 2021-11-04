Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SLDB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

