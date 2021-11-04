Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

