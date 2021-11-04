Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells £1,674,396.25 in Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,674,396.25 ($2,187,609.42).

SBI opened at GBX 126.15 ($1.65) on Thursday. Sourcebio International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.19.

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.