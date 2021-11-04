SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.74

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.02, with a volume of 215554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

