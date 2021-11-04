Spectiv (SIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00249906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

