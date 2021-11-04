Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

SPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

SPX opened at £160.50 ($209.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of £157.05 and a 200 day moving average of £210.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a fifty-two week high of £167 ($218.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

