Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 18,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,987. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
