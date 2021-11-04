Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 18,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,987. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.