Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 19,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 695,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $11,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

