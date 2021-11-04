Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 538.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $8,474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.64.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $298.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.