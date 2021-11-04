Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.07-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $51.2-51.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.57 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

SPT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 293,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

