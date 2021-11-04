Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.450 billion to $1.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,349. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

