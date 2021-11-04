Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 36,245 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

