Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,529 shares of company stock worth $5,816,890 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.93 and a 1 year high of $241.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day moving average is $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

