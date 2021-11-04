Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 137,792 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

