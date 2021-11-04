Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 14,001 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 292.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $82.55 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,640. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

