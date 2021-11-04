Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 142,114 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 78.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.51 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

