Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,634 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

