SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($7.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,751. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.