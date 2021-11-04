SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

