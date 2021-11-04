Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.53

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 19055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $316,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $3,700,000.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

